BELGRADE LAKES — The winners of the coloring contest held at the Harvest Festival Oct. 7 at the Center for All Seasons have been announced.

Leah Monaghan, of Del Haven, New Jersey, won the children ages 5 and younger division, Sandy Christiansen, from Rhode Island, came in second.

Camryn Swails, of Sidney, is the winner of the children ages 6-8 division and Kaitlyn Christiansen, from Rhode Island, came in second.

Brynn Barron, of Belgrade, is the winner of the children ages 9-12 division and Aleiah Whitehurst, of Rome, came in second.

Twenty four children participated in the contest. The winners each received $5 as their prize and a Halloween goody bag went to those who placed second.

The contest was sponsored by the Friends of the Belgrade Public Library.

For more information, email Judy Johnson at [email protected].

