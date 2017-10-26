BELGRADE LAKES — The winners of the coloring contest held at the Harvest Festival Oct. 7 at the Center for All Seasons have been announced.
Leah Monaghan, of Del Haven, New Jersey, won the children ages 5 and younger division, Sandy Christiansen, from Rhode Island, came in second.
Camryn Swails, of Sidney, is the winner of the children ages 6-8 division and Kaitlyn Christiansen, from Rhode Island, came in second.
Brynn Barron, of Belgrade, is the winner of the children ages 9-12 division and Aleiah Whitehurst, of Rome, came in second.
Twenty four children participated in the contest. The winners each received $5 as their prize and a Halloween goody bag went to those who placed second.
The contest was sponsored by the Friends of the Belgrade Public Library.
For more information, email Judy Johnson at [email protected].