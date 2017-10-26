Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage invite the public to drop off food at the Blaine House Saturday and Nov. 4 as part of the 7th Annual Blaine House Food Drive, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Mainers will have a chance to make a food donation, take a tour of the governor’s mansion led by the governor and enjoy light refreshments.

Gov. Paul LePage points out a picture of James G. Blaine while leading a tour of the governor's mansion during the Blaine House Food Drive on Nov. 7, 2015 at the Blaine House in Augusta. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Our family has been blessed, and we appreciate this opportunity to give back in a meaningful way,” LePage said in the press release. “It is heartwarming to see our neighbors, friends, co-workers, students and various groups like the Boy and Girl Scouts dropping off donations year after year. Mainers are generous people, and in times of need we come together for a greater cause — that’s what the holiday season is all about.”

The food will be disseminated to communities by the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The food drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

