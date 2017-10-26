Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage invite the public to drop off food at the Blaine House Saturday and Nov. 4 as part of the 7th Annual Blaine House Food Drive, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Mainers will have a chance to make a food donation, take a tour of the governor’s mansion led by the governor and enjoy light refreshments.
“Our family has been blessed, and we appreciate this opportunity to give back in a meaningful way,” LePage said in the press release. “It is heartwarming to see our neighbors, friends, co-workers, students and various groups like the Boy and Girl Scouts dropping off donations year after year. Mainers are generous people, and in times of need we come together for a greater cause — that’s what the holiday season is all about.”
The food will be disseminated to communities by the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The food drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.