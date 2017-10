If one of the Native American tribes wanted a casino and promised all of the benefits that Question 1 promises with the stipulation that only the chief could get the license to operate it, what do you think the chances Mainers would vote in favor of that?

That’s what Question 1 wants us to approve for someone from away. Think about it. Both casinos in Maine have not come close to what they promised.

Terrence Casey

Randolph

