Alexander Gray, a promoter of concerts in Bangor and Portland, is expected Friday to change his plea of not guilty on a misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge.

Gray was arrested in March after police said he knocked down his girlfriend, choked her briefly and hit her head against the floor in Gray’s Portland condominium. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Portland police said the woman told them the two had been arguing during a night out with friends and she decided she didn’t feel safe with Gray after he became angry when she wouldn’t let him see her cellphone.

When she tried to leave the condo, she said, Gray kicked her legs out from under her as they struggled over her purse. Gray allegedly put one hand on her throat and then banged her head against the floor.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center and Gray was arrested the next day at his Old Town home. Police said they saw swelling and redness on one side of her face and she reported pain in her head, jaw and leg.

Gray initially pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Gerald Conley Jr., said at an earlier hearing that prosecutors seemed reluctant to make a plea deal in the case. Misdemeanor charges are typically settled via a plea deal before trial. Gray’s trial on the charge was scheduled to start Monday.

Gray’s file at Cumberland County District Court only indicated that a plea hearing is set for Friday morning, but did not include any information on how he will change his plea or if a deal had been reached with prosecutors. Attempts to reach Conley on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Gray’s promotion company, Waterfront Concerts, was founded in 2010. He stages shows at the Maine State Pier in Portland and Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

