The University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College announce the 2017-18 concert schedule for the 15th season of Concerts at Jewett held at Jewett Hall Auditorium, unless stated otherwise.

The series, sponsored by local businesses and private contributions, features Maine performers representing a variety of musical forms.

The following artists will perform:

• Novel Jazz will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Led by Barney Balch, this seven-piece jazz band, with members from all over Maine, will present its specialty, the personally researched music and history of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn (composer, pianist, lyricist and arranger).

• Paul Sullivan is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 (snow date Dec. 3). A composer/pianist, Sullivan has performed on three continents, received a Grammy Award, and teamed with the school children of Brooklin to perform with Noel Paul Stookey, Sarah Lee Guthrie and David Grisman. Sullivan will feature his original pieces and share his pleasant/quirky observations about music and life.

• Downeast Brass and organist Jay Zoller will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St. in Augusta. This Christmas concert will feature the five members of central Maine’s Downeast Brass, under the direction of Dwight Tibbetts and Jay Zoller playing a restored 1866 E. & G.G. Hook Pipe Organ.

• The Don Roy Ensemble is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. Sunday, Jan. 7 (snow date Jan. 14). Roy is a champion fiddler with depth in many styles of fiddling; his wife, Cindy, is well known for her step dancing piano accompaniment. The Roys’ musical passion lies with the French-Canadian tradition, followed closely by Celtic music.

• Augusta Symphony Orchestra Ensembles will perform at 2 p.m. Sudnay Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 25). In a new venture, two ensembles of ASO instrumentalists will present a series of classical pieces. Concerts at Jewett and ASO are excited to feature this latest ASO innovation on the Jewett Hall stage.

• Maine-ly Harmony and Back Bay Four are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11 (snow date Mar. 18). These two a cappella groups are returning with more performances and awards to their credit — a feel-good afternoon of skilled harmony and opportunities to sing along with more than 30 talented vocalists.

• State Street Traditional Jazz Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8. The jazz offering features traditional New Orleans jazz. Led by their founder, John Page, every member of this band has a passion to play and preserve traditional New Orleans jazz by capturing the original “Preservation Hall Jazz Band” era of music.

• Chiharu Naruse is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20. A classical pianist, Chiharu holds master’s degrees in Music Performance and Music Instruction from the Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin. She has toured in France and won the silver prize in the Hyogo Piano Competition in Japan. She is currently on the Applied Music Faculty (Classical Piano) at Bates College.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers, free for children. Tickets are available at Pat’s Pizza in Augusta, Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door.

Profits will be used to subsidize present and future lectures and concerts to benefit the community.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected], or visit concertsatjewett.com.

