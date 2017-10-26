HALLOWELL — An opening reception for CSA II: Community Supporting Arts to meet the artists and farmers will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Harlow Gallery at 160 Water St., according to a news release from the gallery.

CSA II is an exhibition showcasing artwork from the CSA project in which participating artists spent the 2017 growing season creating art inspired by farmer’s lives, work and landscape. The resulting body of artwork is on view through Nov. 4.

Projection art by Nick Runco. Contributed photo "Seed Leaf," film photograph, by Karen Merritt. Contributed photo "Greenhouse Greens," oil on canvas, by Susan Bartlett Rice. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Highlights of the evening will include a projection art installation by Nick Runco, a screening of Tim Ouillette’s short film, “Imperishable,” and Tyson Pease will create an illustration on site. Ouillette’s film will start at 6:30 p.m. Runco’s projection art will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery’s new 100 Water St. location, according to the release.

Exhibitions of work from CSA II: Community Supporting Arts project also are on view at the Maine Farmland Trust Gallery, at 97 Main St., in Belfast, through Nov. 10; and at Engine, at 128 Main St., in Biddeford, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 16, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Participating artists and farms include Ingrid Ellison of Camden was paired with Hope’s Edge Farm, Helene Farrar of Manchester was paired with Farmer Kev’s, Dylan Gifford of Kents Hill worked with Wholesome Holmstead, Karen Merritt of Portland paired with Crystal Spring Farm, Anna O’Sullivan of Portland worked with The FarmME, Tim Ouillette of Portland spent time with Hancock Family Farm, Tyson Pease of Gardiner was paired with Tender Soles Farm, Alyssa Phanitdasack of Portland worked with Sheepscot General Farm and Store, Jessica Rhoades of Thomaston was paired with Whatley Farm, Susan Bartlett Rice of Walpole was paired with Tarbox Farm, Nicholas Runco of Oakland was paired with KVCC CSA, Kris Sader of Orono was paired with Ripley Farm, and Rebecca May Verrill of Portland was paired with Frith Farm, according to the release.

The participating farms are Community Supported Agriculture farms. A CSA farm sells shares at the beginning of the growing season and then provides fresh, seasonal food on a regular basis to each shareholding household throughout the growing season. CSA II will use the power of art to promote the economic and environmental benefits of organic farming and of buying locally grown food. This food industry is a critical key to a sustainable economy and the health and well-being of Maine citizens in an age of accelerating climate change.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

