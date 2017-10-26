AUGUSTA — A concert by the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus and Oud (Arabic lute) player Jawad Al-Fatlawi will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Cony High School. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

The Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, a Portland-based girls’ chorus comprised almost entirely of refugee immigrants, has shared a message of inclusion and unity by performing their music and telling stories of the many hardships they have faced as refugees.

Founder and director Con Fullam is a musician, composer and producer who grew up in Maine and has played and performed since he was five years old. More than a decade ago, Fullam created Pihcintu, which is Passamaquoddy for “When she sings, her voice carries far,” in response to his concern for the impact of world issues on children and because of his deep love of music. Pihcintu has performed at the Kennedy Center, the United Nations and the White House.

Jawad Al-Fatlawi is a composer, solo oud player, oud maker,and teacher. Born in Iraq, he earned a master’s degree in music science at the University of Baghdad. He hopes to teach and make ouds in Maine.

“This concert will celebrate the explosion of international culture that we are experiencing in Augusta and across our state,” said Chris Myers Asch, executive director of the Capital Area New Mainers Project (CANMP), according to a news release from the organization. “It will give all of us a chance to enjoy and appreciate the richness and beauty of our multicultural community.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit newmainersproject.org.

