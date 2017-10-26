An Ellsworth man has been arrested and charged with selling LSD locally, including one drug deal that resulted in a teenager being hospitalized with serious injuries.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched the Bucksport Road home of 46-year-old Russell Scott this week and recovered 35 doses of suspected LSD, 5 grams of crack cocaine, and 9 grams of powder cocaine.

Drug agents and Ellsworth police also seized $3,700 in cash from Scott’s home, money police say they suspect was generated by the sale of drugs.

The MDEA’s Downeast Task Force launched the investigation after learning that a teenager from Hancock County was hospitalized after overdosing on LSD – a psychedelic drug that has the capacity to alter the way a person perceives his surroundings and experiences feelings.

Scott was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs and was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. He was released after posting $60 cash bail.

The charges were aggravated because the alleged sale of LSD resulted in serious injury to the teenager. McCausland said that no information on the condition of the teenager will be released.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.