Students from two Cape Elizabeth schools were sent home early Thursday because of a strong odor of gasoline following a fuel spill at a nearby gas station.

Pond Cove School and Cape Elizabeth Middle School were both closed early, though school officials said there was no danger to students or staff.

After-school programs were also cancelled Thursday, as is the Cape Care after-school community program, officials said.

Fire Chief Peter Gleeson said a customer pumping gas at Cumberland Farms shortly before 9 a.m. pumped too much gas, causing a spill. The fire department responded to contain the spill, then notified the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. A company hired by Cumberland Farms took over the clean up of the spill, Gleeson said.

Gleeson said no one was injured during the incident. The school buildings are located within 1,000 feet of the gas station.

“There was quite a gasoline odor in the air,” Gleeson said.

