AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eight Rod Road.

9:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Sixth Avenue.

9:21 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:36 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Lipman Road.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:40 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

3:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State and Court streets.

4:13 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Mayflower Road.

4:32 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

5:42 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Glenridge Drive.

8:37 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

11:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

11:47 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

Thursday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

BELGRADE

Wednesday at 7:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Barnett Way.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., an 18-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of violating a protective order, on West Hill Road.

Thursday at 4:22 a.m., a 21-year-old Durham, Connecticut, man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, during a traffic stop on Elm Street.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 7:01 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Central Street.

1:24 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Bailey Lane.

WINTHROP

Wednesday 8:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Horseshoe Road.

