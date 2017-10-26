STAFF REPORT

WINSLOW — Issac Lambrecht had a hat trick to spark the No. 4 Winslow boys soccer team past No. 12 Caribou 6-0 in a Class B North quarterfinal game Thursday.

Jake Warn added a goal and two assists for Winslow (12-3-0) while Max Spaulding and Austin Soucy rounded out the scoring. Mike Wildes, Caleb Burbank and Daylon Carpenter each had an assist and Jake Lapierre made three saves. The Black Raiders will host Erskine in the semifinals Saturday.

Noah Hickson made 11 saves for Caribou (7-9-0).

