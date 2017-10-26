Police in Bucksport have charged a man with shooting two others on Wednesday night.

Cory Turcotte, 26, is accused of shooting the men in a lot near Wight’s Orchard off Route 46, also known as Duck Cove Road, WCSH TV reports.

The men were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, but their conditions weren’t known.

The encounter was described as a “pre-arranged meeting” by Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan, who told WCSH that the shooting is being investigated as possibly drug-related.

Turcotte is charged with aggravated assault and was being held at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

