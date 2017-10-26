IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Barnett Way.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
Thursday at 1:14 p.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., a theft was reported on land off McCarthy Road.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.
11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.
11:33 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Woodman Avenue.
Thursday at 9:14 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Court Street.
2:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
5:24 p.m., vandalism was reported on Abbot Park.
6:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.
Noon, theft was reported on Begin Road.
3:03 p.m., vandalism was reported on Mill Street.
Thursday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 1:44 p.m., New Portland fire units responded to a report of fire in wires down on Back Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:16 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Pine Street.
2:56 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street.
4:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
8:49 p.m., fire units were sent in response to an alarm on Madison Avenue.
11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.
IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Deadwater Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.
1:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wheeler Hill Road.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 10:44 a.m., an assault was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Bridge Street.
3:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.
6:11 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle complaint on Waterville Road.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tessier Lane.
11:56 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Fairview Avenue.
Thursday at 2:56 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 2:13 p.m., a report of a domestic disturbance was investigated on New Sharon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:51 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
9:25 a.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.
11:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
2:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Hillside Avenue.
2:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
9:49 p.m., a fight was reported at the Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Thursday at 1:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
Thursday at 9:58 a.m., a smoke investigation occurred on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whipple Street.
10:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, Davis Leavitt, 33, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:32 p.m., Timothy James Stanton, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a probation hold.
9 p.m., Jordan S. Haley, 23, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Oct. 17, David Berry, 26, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault
Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., Khristopher Hammock, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license, endangering the welfare of a child, violation of conditions of release and being a minor consuming liquor.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., Shawn Allan McKeil, 35, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal threatening, violating conditions of release and refusing to sign criminal summons.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:03 p.m., Timothy G. Webb, 34, of Litchfield, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.