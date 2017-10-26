PARIS — An Oxford woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Oxford County Superior Court to operating under the influence and assault for hitting a bicyclist in July.

Kerstin Thorne, 38, was fined $500 for OUI and $300 for assault. Her license was suspended for 150 days as part of the plea agreement.

According to an affidavit filed by Oxford police Officer Daniel Hastings, Thorne was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee toward Poland on July 5 around midnight when she struck Anthony St. Ours, of Oxford, while he was riding his bike near 250 King St. He was tossed onto the hood of the SUV and landed on the side of the road, according to the report.

Hastings said St. Ours was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the accident.

