CAMDEN — Police are investigating an early morning fatal accident involving a dump truck and a pedestrian on Route 1 near the Camden-Lincolnville town line. The accident occurred at approximately 4:22 a.m.

Police said a motorist driving south saw a person lying in the roadway. The driver stopped and tried to warn an oncoming southbound dump truck. The truck couldn’t stop in time and struck the person lying in the road.

The victim was identified as Henry Dircks, 90, of both Camden and New Jersey.

Dircks appeared to have left his residence near the accident scene sometime during the early morning hours, police said. He was dressed in pajamas and not wearing shoes. It was not clear how he came to be lying in the road. Visibility at the time of the accident was poor because of heavy rain and fog.

The truck driver is identified as Travis Payne, 35, of Plymouth.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Camden police Detective Curt Andrick at 236-7953.

Camden and Rockport police, and members of the Camden Fire Department and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle and Accident Reconstruction Units responded to the scene.

