U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has joined the National Council on the Arts as an ex-officio member, becoming the second woman with Maine ties to join the council.

The council advises the National Endowment for the Arts on its grant programs. The other member with Maine ties is the painter Barbara Ernst Prey, who lives part of the year in Tenants Harbor.

Pingree will participate in her first meeting with the council today.

“The National Endowment for the Arts plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts and creative economy in Maine. It’s an honor to help advance the NEA’s work through the National Council on the Arts,” Pingree said in a press release. “The public investments we make in the arts are important not just for our culture, but for jobs and the economy. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve been proud to advocate for that funding and tout what it’s made possible in Maine — from arts exhibitions in Rockland to film festivals in Waterville. I’m excited to use my experience as a member of Congress to help strengthen the NEA’s efforts however I can.”

Pingree is one of two non-voting members of Congress on the council. The other is Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Pingree, a Democrat for the 1st District, sits on the House Appropriations Committee and on the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, which gives her oversight of both the NEA and National Endowment for the Humanities budgets.

This story will be updated.

