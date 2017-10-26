A former Richmond credit union employee pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony theft and forgery charges in Maine District Court in West Bath.

Clarissa Hurley, 50, of Richmond, was indicted earlier this month by a Sagadahoc County grand jury on two counts of theft and one of forgery.

A dispositional conference is scheduled for December.

Earlier this year, officials at Down East Credit Union contacted Richmond police after the discovery of unauthorized withdrawals from a credit union account totaling $8,500 in late 2016, which prompted an internal audit.

At that point, credit union officials contacted the Richmond Police Department. The department’s investigation resulted in Hurley being charged in March.

The indictment alleges that on two dates in October 2016, Hurley took money from one of the credit union’s accounts and on the second occasion, she “did falsely make, complete, endorse or alter a written instrument” with a face value exceeding $1,000.

Leonard Sharon, Hurley’s attorney, said he plans to work on negotiating a resolution before the Dec. 6 disposition conference.

