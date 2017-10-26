A Portland IT company has made major changes to its senior leadership team.

Systems Engineering, an employee-owned company that provides IT and managed services, announced Thursday that Craig Tribuno, who has been president since 2013, will now assume the role of CEO and chairman of the board. Matt McGrath, the company’s director of engineering for the last three years, has been promoted to president.

Additionally, the nearly 30-year-old company recently hired John Sterling, previously with CashStar Inc., as its director of engineering, and Eric Tennyson, formerly with Wex, as director of finance and administration.

“Systems Engineering has experienced significant growth, doubling in size to 150 employees in the last five years,” said McGrath in a release announcing the changes. “With that growth have come opportunities and challenges. Over the past year, it became increasingly clear that we needed to deepen our leadership bench to meet the needs of our clients and our employee owners.”

In April, the company opened an office in Manchester, New Hampshire, its first outside of Maine. It serves more than 500 legal, health care, financial services and government clients nationwide.

