I write to express my support for Erik Thomas to become Waterville’s next mayor.

I first met Erik at a Waterville City Council meeting four years ago. One of the issues discussed that night was reducing the amount of trash that Waterville homes put on the curb. A city councilor at the time, Erik advocated eloquently about the need to reduce residential trash to save money and reduce our impact on the environment.

I stayed involved as Erik led the charge to switch to a pay-as-you-throw trash collection program. Since its implementation in September 2014, Waterville residents are putting 55 percent less trash on the curb, saving the city (taxpayers) approximately $140,000 annually on disposal costs. Plus, the free curbside recycling that came with the program has boosted Waterville’s recycling rate.

Erik Thomas is a smart, forward-thinking person with bold ideas that will move Waterville forward.

Todd Martin

Waterville

