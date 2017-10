The installations at Hallowell’s Granite City Park have received widespread community support, but two contributions in particular should be noted.

One is Chris Cart, whose imagination and artistry produced the design of the Quarry Crane site. The other is Row House, Inc., whose donation in memory of longtime residents Alan Strickland and Wes Umphrey funded the flag pole overlooking the park.

Al Hague

Gerry Mahoney

Hallowell

