Honesty, management and leadership skills, and good communication — these are some intrinsic abilities that one should have when leading a community. Erik Thomas has all of these plus more.

He is forward in his thinking; if there is a vision or idea he will fight for it. His experience on the City Council, as well as multiple planning boards and committees over the years, proves that he has been a true leader in Waterville. These positions have forced Erik to communicate with the public about many topics. I believe he will take into consideration residents needs, wants and desires for the future of our city.

Consistency is key. The residents of Waterville, no matter what age or status, like to know they can trust their words are being heard by a figure that has the authority to bring them to the forefront. Vote Erik Thomas for mayor on Nov. 7.

Lindsay Bates

Waterville

