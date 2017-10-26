U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is no stranger to appearing in the media. But he seems to be delighting in his latest appearance in The Wall Street Journal.

Maine’s junior senator is the clue for 8 Down in Thursday’s Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle. You can see it for yourself here.

King noticed and tweeted that the three-letter answer was too short to be “devilishly handsome.” Twitter users had fun suggesting answers such as “hot” and “shy.”

Hmm, "devilishly handsome" is too many letters… ???? pic.twitter.com/nudMAGFJiv — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 26, 2017

Stumped by the clue? It helps to know that tennis star Novak Djokovic is from Serbia. That’s the answer to 4 Across.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.