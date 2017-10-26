U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is no stranger to appearing in the media. But he seems to be delighting in his latest appearance in The Wall Street Journal.
Maine’s junior senator is the clue for 8 Down in Thursday’s Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle. You can see it for yourself here.
King noticed and tweeted that the three-letter answer was too short to be “devilishly handsome.” Twitter users had fun suggesting answers such as “hot” and “shy.”
Hmm, "devilishly handsome" is too many letters… ???? pic.twitter.com/nudMAGFJiv
— Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 26, 2017
Stumped by the clue? It helps to know that tennis star Novak Djokovic is from Serbia. That’s the answer to 4 Across.