U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is no stranger to appearing in the media. But he seems to be delighting in his latest appearance in The Wall Street Journal.

Maine’s junior senator is the clue for 8 Down in Thursday’s Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle. You can see it for yourself here.

King noticed and tweeted that the three-letter answer was too short to be “devilishly handsome.” Twitter users had fun suggesting answers such as “hot” and “shy.”

Stumped by the clue? It helps to know that tennis star Novak Djokovic is from Serbia. That’s the answer to 4 Across.

Read or Post Comments