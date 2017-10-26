AUGUSTA — For a while at Long Creek Youth Development Center, the Winthrop teen accused of killing his parents preferred to be called Andrea and wanted people to use female pronouns to describe him, a Long Creek program manager testified in court Thursday.

Andrew T. Balcer, accused of brutally slaying both his parents, is back to using Andrew now, testified Beth Peavey, who works in the detainee section at Long Creek. She said he made the shift from female identity back to male “with the possibility of him going to the adult system.”

Her testimony on Thursday supported the defense contention that Balcer’s gender identity crisis and fear of his parents’ reaction to it likely was the impetus for his “snapping,” and stabbing to death Alice and Antonio Balcer a year ago.

Peavey testified on the second day of a juvenile court hearing where attorney Walter McKee seeks to have the murder charges handled in the juvenile court system rather than the adult criminal justice system.

The prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis, wants Balcer to be tried as an adult. Judge Eric Walker said he would issue a written decision “shortly.”

Balcer was a month from turning 18 when he called 911 to say he had killed Alice and Antonio Balcer, both 47, at their Pine Knoll Road home in Winthrop.

A recording of that call, made about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2016, and a second, three-hour recording of Balcer’s interview by two Maine State Police detectives later that day, were played in the courtroom Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center.

While Wednesday’s hearing was largely about the crimes and the results of a psychological evaluation of Balcer, Thursday’s proceedings started with McKee calling Balcer’s grandfather, Arthur Pierce, 82, of Brunswick, as a witness.

Pierce, a retired school superintendent, testified that Balcer spent his younger years camping, climbing and rowing, but was mostly a loner, content to be by himself and on a computer or a cellphone.

“He was demonstrably bright,” Pierce said. “Everything he did academically or otherwise, he just a quick thinker; socially, not interactive.”

Pierce also said he didn’t recall Balcer playing with other children his age, at least not when he was around.

“I don’t think he ever in my presence played with or had other interactions with other people of his age,” Pierce added. “He did interact very nicely with his cousins but there were none were of his precise age.”

As Pierce identified photos from happier times, showing Balcer at ages 5 and 10 or so, in the Maine woods and in a dinghy, Balcer himself smiled occasionally. Dressed in what appeared to be the same long-sleeved white shirt and dark tie and pants he wore a day earlier, Balcer appeared more focused on his surroundings. On Wednesday, he paged through transcripts as the recordings were played, frequently held his hand to his head and left early in the afternoon portion.

Balcer’s hands were free, but his ankles were shackled.

Pierce said that when he visited Balcer at Long Creek last spring, Balcer talked to him about his feelings about changing his sexual identity and was anxious about how he would take it.

“My reception to that was a big hug,” Pierce said. “Whether he’s male or female or transgender or seeking, it makes no matter to me or his grandmother.”

Peavey said the staff at the detention center have been supportive of Balcer’s gender identity quest, that he completed his high school education and is currently taking college courses, and enjoys his work in the laundry department. She said he has made progress in opening up to people working there.

This story will be updated.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.