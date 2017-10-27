FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will present author Marc Nieson, whose writings span fiction, creative nonfiction and screenwriting, as the next reader in its Visiting Writers Series.

The reading will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The free event will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Nieson is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and NYU Film School. His background includes children’s theatre, cattle chores and a season with a one-ring circus. His memoir, “Schoolhouse: Lessons on Love & Landscape,” was published from Ice Cube Press in 2016.

He has won a Raymond Carver Short Story Award, Pushcart Prize nominations and has been noted in Best American Essays.

He currently teaches on the Master of Fine Arts faculty at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, edits The Fourth River — a journal of nature and place-based writing published at Chatham University and is at work on a new novel.

The series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program.

For more information, visit marcnieson.com.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.