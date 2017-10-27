Take a look at the streets of downtown Waterville on an Opera House or concert night and see the impact Erik Thomas has had on our community. The restaurants are busy; people are out. There is a palpable buzz, a sense that something special is happening. Events like “Waterville Rocks” offer the community a fun, safe and free evening out. Erik recognizes the impact a vibrant arts culture has on business and on the quality of life, not only for current members of the community, but for families considering moving to our city.

Additionally, Erik is well-prepared, fair and unbiased in his decisions. While some members of the council have felt it necessary to request guidelines for civil discourse with the public, Erik has the skills to manage debate, encourage all points of view and maintain a respectful discussion. Please join me in supporting Erik Thomas for mayor.

Cathy Taylor

Waterville

