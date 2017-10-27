LIVERMORE — The Rural Community Action Ministry will host its third annual Empty Bowls Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Livermore Community Center, 31 Church St.

Empty Bowls events are held every year in November across the country. Each event has a different approach, but the goal is the same — to increase the public’s knowledge about hunger in their communities.

Cost is $10 per person or $25 for a family. Participants can select from an assortment of pottery bowls and soups, salads, breads and desserts. There also will be a silent auction of pottery creations.

For more information, call the RCAM office at 524-5095.

