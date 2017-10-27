AUGUSTA — Maine’s Republican governor and a Democratic senator are set to discuss the challenges facing loggers and the state’s logging industry.

Gov. Paul LePage will attend a logging discussion hosted by Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson in New Canada on Friday afternoon.

Jackson, a logger himself, has said Maine loggers and truckers are out of work while Canadians cut Maine wood, mill it in Canada and sell it back to the U.S.

Jackson wants to establish a “Hire American” tax credit for businesses engaged in the logging industry that hire U.S. citizens.

The Legislative Council voted 5-5 Thursday against allowing lawmakers to weigh in on his bill.

The governor has said Canadian softwood lumber tariffs are making it tough for companies that do business on both sides of the Maine border.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.