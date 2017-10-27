THORNDIKE — The dream season is over for the Mount View boys soccer team.

Early goals and missed opportunities ultimately did the Mustangs in, as they fell 2-0 to Hermon in a Class B North quarterfinal match Friday.

Hermon (10-5-1) will next play at Washington Academy on Monday in the semifinals. Mount View finished 14-2-0.

Both of the Hawks’ goals came in the first 10 minutes of the contest. Parker Hawes opened the scoring five minutes in when he blasted a shot that deflected off the head of a Mustang defender and over the head of goalkeeper Max Tomlin.

“It’s crazy that we’re going this far; we’ve never made it this far,” Hermon coach Mark Dieuveuil said. “I feel like the boys are staying positive and are having a great season so far.”

Five minutes later, the Hawks tallied their second and final goal, when Kaleb Cianchette knocked a header past Tomlin. Both teams fought back-and-forth throughout the rest of the first half.

“We got off to a slow start,” Mount View coach Dale Hustus said. “We had a couple (bad) breaks with a couple of the balls that went in the back of the net.”

Mount View’s play changed dramatically in the second half. The Mustangs were more aggressive offensively, winning more 50/50 balls.

“We came out after halftime, we absolutely dominated that second half,” Hustus said. “The boys played with a lot of heart. We had balls oh-so-close to the net. They just continued to do the right things.”

Mount View had three great scoring chances in the second half alone — two from Noah Jacobs — with shots that were just wide of the net on both occasions. Logan Curtis also had a chance on a breakaway, but the ball got just away from him before Hermon goalie Nicholas Cox gobbled it up.

Although the season ended for the third-seeded Mustangs, Hustus said there was reason to be optimistic moving forward.

“We came into this season just looking to get into the playoffs,” Hustus said. “We did so much better than that. We finished with the best record in Class B North, that says something about a team right there…I’m losing a couple seniors, and this isn’t the way I wanted their season to end. But they know that we’re walking out of here a very special team.”

David Dyer — 621-5640

[email protected]

Twitter: @Dave_Dyer

