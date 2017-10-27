AUGUSTA

Thursday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle reported stolen was recovered on South Chestnut Street.

8:30 a.m., a drug offense was investigated on Green Street.

9:01 a.m., a State Street caller reported lost property.

9:17 a.m., a Melville Street caller reported a domestic disturbance.

9:23 a.m., a Darin Drive caller reported an incident of terrorizing.

9:40 a.m., a Cole Street caller reported criminal mischief.

10:54 a.m., a Mount Vernon Avenue caller reported terrorizing.

11:16 a.m., a Chapel Street caller reported an assault.

1:16 p.m., a Water Street caller reported criminal trespass.

1:28 p.m., a Pierce Drive caller reported an assault.

2:55 p.m., a report of harassment was received at the police station.

3:34 p.m., a caller from Medical Center Parkway reported a theft.

3:55 p.m., a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office detective arrested one person at the District Attorney’s Office, on State Street.

6:18 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

10 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of a traffic accident on Mount Vernon Road.

10:25 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a request to check the welfare of a person from a caller on Civic Center Drive.

GARDINER

Thursday at 9:13 a.m., police arrested a person on a warrant at the police station on Church Street.

10:12 a.m., one person was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 9:13 a.m., a South Monmouth Road caller reported an assault.

READFIELD

Thursday at 5:36 p.m., an unspecified incident was investigated by a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office detective.

VIENNA

Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an adult protection incident was conducted on Stream Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 7:36 p.m., a caller from Knickerbocker Road reported an explosion. An officer investigated and found nothing, and interim police Chief Dan Cook speculated it might have been fireworks.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.