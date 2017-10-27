AUGUSTA
Thursday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle reported stolen was recovered on South Chestnut Street.
8:30 a.m., a drug offense was investigated on Green Street.
9:01 a.m., a State Street caller reported lost property.
9:17 a.m., a Melville Street caller reported a domestic disturbance.
9:23 a.m., a Darin Drive caller reported an incident of terrorizing.
9:40 a.m., a Cole Street caller reported criminal mischief.
10:54 a.m., a Mount Vernon Avenue caller reported terrorizing.
11:16 a.m., a Chapel Street caller reported an assault.
1:16 p.m., a Water Street caller reported criminal trespass.
1:28 p.m., a Pierce Drive caller reported an assault.
2:55 p.m., a report of harassment was received at the police station.
3:34 p.m., a caller from Medical Center Parkway reported a theft.
3:55 p.m., a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office detective arrested one person at the District Attorney’s Office, on State Street.
6:18 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
10 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of a traffic accident on Mount Vernon Road.
10:25 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a request to check the welfare of a person from a caller on Civic Center Drive.
GARDINER
Thursday at 9:13 a.m., police arrested a person on a warrant at the police station on Church Street.
10:12 a.m., one person was arrested on a charge of violating probation.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 9:13 a.m., a South Monmouth Road caller reported an assault.
READFIELD
Thursday at 5:36 p.m., an unspecified incident was investigated by a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office detective.
VIENNA
Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an adult protection incident was conducted on Stream Road.
WINTHROP
Thursday at 7:36 p.m., a caller from Knickerbocker Road reported an explosion. An officer investigated and found nothing, and interim police Chief Dan Cook speculated it might have been fireworks.