AUGUSTA — Two Madison Area Memorial High School students met with Sen. Rod Whittemore, R-Skowhegan, on Oct. 17 at the State House. Aiden O’Donnell and Maddy Theriault were taking part in a class project to meet with their local legislator.

Whittemore said, “It was a pleasure spending part of the day with Aiden and Maddy at the Capitol. I believe it’s very important for young people to understand their connection to their government and how the process works, because these students represent our future. They had great questions and observations and I look forward to seeing them again,” according to a news release from the Office of the Maine Senate President.

Contributed photo Aiden O'Donnell, left, with Sen. Rod Whittemore, R-Skowhegan, and Maddy Theriault. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

