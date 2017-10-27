MADISON — The Madison football team set the tone for the Class D South playoffs Friday night.

Specifically, Sean Whalen set the tone.

The senior running back scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) as the No. 2 Bulldogs cruised to a 49-14 win over No. 7 Dirigo at Rudman Field.

Madison (8-1) plays the winner of Saturday’s contest between Winthrop/Monmouth and Lisbon next week. Dirigo ends the season with a 3-6 record.

Whalen finished the contest with 212 total yards, 122 on the ground, 90 through the air.

“We’ve been on the field a lot on defense (this season),” Whalen said. “It was nice to go out and put it to them on offense instead.”

Whalen scored touchdowns on his first two touches. His first carry was a 70-yard burst, before scoring on a 30-yard run on the following drive.

On the next Madison possession, quarterback Evan Bess hit Whalen on a seam route for a 70-yard touchdown. Thanks to Whalen’s efforts, the Bulldogs entered halftime with a 28-14 lead.

“Our blocking scheme was really good,” Whalen said. “It was just nice to score touchdowns quickly.”

But Madison wasn’t done, putting 21 more points on the board in the second half. Whalen added two more touchdown runs — a 7-yard scamper, another on a 1-yard dive — to finish his day.

Bess was also impressive in the passing game, finishing 7 of 10 for 186 yards and three scores through the air. His favorite receiver was Jacob Meader, who had five receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Chiasson had 185 yards rushing and a touchdown for Dirigo.

Dave Dyer — 621-5649

[email protected]

Twitter: @Dave_Dyer

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.