The Mill Park Pétanque Club elected the following 2018 positions at its Oct. 12 meeting: President Raymond Fecteau, Vice-President Steve Hall, Secretary Andrea Dyer and Treasurer James Brogan.

The club is in its seventh year of operation and continues to make great strides with its growth by offering classes through the Senior College at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Anyone wishing to learn the game can attend the playing sessions that are held every Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the spring and fall and at 6 p.m. in the summer.

Sessions are also held from 9 a.m to noon every Saturday.

For more information, call Raymond Fecteau at 622-3389

