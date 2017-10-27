The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office collected more than 2,200 pounds of unwanted medications from residents Friday as a prelude to National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

Sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Take-Back initiative is an effort to keep excess opioids and other potentially hazardous drugs out of the hands of those who could abuse them. Maine is one of many states experiencing an opioid epidemic.

The DEA has partnered with more than 4,000 local, tribal and community partners at more than 5,000 collection sites nationwide to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the DEA said in a statement Friday.

Maine residents still can turn in their unwanted drugs at several sites throughout the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A list of collection sites can be found on the DEA’s Diversion Control Division website.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

