IN ANSON, Friday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ken Taylor Street.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 6:02 a.m., vandalism was reported on Murray Street.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
5:13 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Loon Lake Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.
7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
IN JAY, Thursday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.
9:53 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 8:01 a.m., theft was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., vandalism was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Hill Road.
11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayland Street.
Friday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wheeler Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.
2:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noble Court.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bush Street.
6:48 p.m., a car theft was reported on Waterville Road.
8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
Friday at 7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., fraud was reported on College Avenue.
1:14 p.m., a fight call was taken on Water Street.
2:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Carver Street.
4:59 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Celtics Drive.
5:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
5:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.
6:35 p.m., harassing calls were reported on Quarry Road.
7:35 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Lawrence Street.
10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Friday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
2:06 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Collins Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Monument Street.
1:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lithgow Street.
3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Baker Street.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
6:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Zachary Uhlman, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Stephanie Jordan, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., Bradford Waugh Webb, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:53 p.m., Kevin Leroy Kelly, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
10:23 p.m., Ryan Paul Mann, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.