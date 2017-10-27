IN ANSON, Friday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ken Taylor Street.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 6:02 a.m., vandalism was reported on Murray Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:13 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Loon Lake Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN JAY, Thursday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.

9:53 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:01 a.m., theft was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., vandalism was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Hill Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayland Street.

Friday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wheeler Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

2:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noble Court.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bush Street.

6:48 p.m., a car theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Friday at 7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., fraud was reported on College Avenue.

1:14 p.m., a fight call was taken on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Carver Street.

4:59 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Celtics Drive.

5:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

5:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

6:35 p.m., harassing calls were reported on Quarry Road.

7:35 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Lawrence Street.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Friday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

2:06 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Collins Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Monument Street.

1:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lithgow Street.

3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Baker Street.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

6:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Zachary Uhlman, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Stephanie Jordan, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., Bradford Waugh Webb, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:53 p.m., Kevin Leroy Kelly, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

10:23 p.m., Ryan Paul Mann, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.