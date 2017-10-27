A mother and daughter from Lincoln County were arrested Thursday by Maine Drug Enforcement agents after a yearlong investigation into the sale of oxycodone from a home in Jefferson, according to law enforcement officials.

Carol Day, 69, of Jefferson, and her daughter, Kimberly Reynolds, 53, of Waldoboro, were arrested without incident and were charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, a class A offense. Clyde Lee, 38, of Waldoboro, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule W drugs, class D. Lee was suspected of having just purchased some pills at Day’s home.

Some of the cash, guns and drugs confiscated from a home in Jefferson after a yearlong investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Contributed photo

All three were taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Day and Reynolds’ bail was set at $10,000 cash, and Lee’s bail was set at $500.

Agents searched Day’s home Thursday morning in Jefferson and seized 350 30-milligram oxycodone pills; four firearms, including a loaded handgun; and $13,000 in suspected drug proceeds. The seized pills have an approximate street value of $10,500.

Agents from the MDEA Mid-Coast District Task Force and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have investigated Day and her daughter for the past year. Day allegedly traveled out of state regularly to buy large amounts of oxycodone. Day and her daughter allegedly sold hundreds of pills to customers in Lincoln and Knox counties each week at an average price of $30 per pill. Neither woman had a prescription for the drug.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland Police Department and the Maine Warden Service assisted in the investigation.

