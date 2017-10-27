NEW VINEYARD — A young boy whose leg was severed in a bucket loader accident on Monday is off a ventilator but still in the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to a family friend.

Adam Mattson, 4, of New Vineyard had his right leg severed and left leg seriously damaged when the bucket of a front-end loader lost hydraulic pressure and came down on his legs. He was at a family gravel pit off Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard with his grandfather, Sam Kennedy, who did not realize Adam had gotten partially under the bucket.

“Adam is doing great,” family friend Jessica Harris of New Sharon wrote on Facebook.

He is sedated because he is an active little boy and he needs to mend, she wrote.

He has been talking with his grandmother and asking when they were going grocery shopping.

Adam lives with his grandmother, Kim Mattson, and Kennedy, who are his legal guardians. Adam calls them Mammy and Papa.

“His right side is healing wonderfully and the left leg’s pulse is getting stronger each day,” Harris wrote.

Adam, who is a prekindergarten student at Mallett School in Farmington, faces more surgeries in the future.

Harris said she is grateful for the support the family has received. As of Friday morning $4,525 in donations had been pledged to a gofundme page Harris set up following the accident. Donation containers are also set up in The Roost on Main Street in Farmington, Our Village Market on Route 27 in New Vineyard, and Bouncing Baby Boutique on Oakes Street in West Farmington.

