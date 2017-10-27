A Palermo woman injured in a crash on Route 3 in China Wednesday morning is now in “fair condition” at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the hospital’s communications department.

Pamela Page, a 49-year-old veterinarian, was listed in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer collided with her van around 8 a.m.

Page was driving west in a Chrysler Town & Country van after dropping her children off at school. As she slowed down to turn left, a tractor-trailer carrying plywood swerved and struck the side of the van, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

State police said the truck, driven by James Butler, 46, of Liberty, may have been following the van too closely.

Page was trapped in the van, which had been pushed into the woods, for nearly an hour. Firefighters used extraction equipment to cut its doors off and rescue her.

She was first taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and then transferred to Portland, where she was initially listed in critical condition.

