Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine seeks volunteers in Kennebec Valley to serve as coordinators at its school-based mentoring programs. Coordinators are adults from the community who can dedicate 1½ hours one day each week from October through May (except school vacation weeks) to be at the match meetings of high school “Bigs” and elementary school “Littles.” The meetings take place after the school day.

Every school mentoring location has 1 or 2 coordinators who attend each week to oversee and supervise the weekly match meetings to ensure match quality and child safety. School-based coordinators are interviewed, screened and trained and receive ongoing support and training from BBBS staff throughout the year. Continuing education credits are also provided.

Successful coordinators are responsible, dedicated, enjoy working with and coaching youth of all ages and backgrounds, have great listening skills, are willing to learn, love to play, have patience, flexibility and a sense of humor. Coordinators arrive early to greet the matches, help set up and clean up meeting supplies and snacks, facilitate group match activities if appropriate and coach “Bigs” as they navigate their relationships with their “Littles.” Coordinators have regular weekly contact with BBBSMM staff to discuss match meeting and site logistics, attendance, successes, issues and concerns.

The program has immediate need for school-based coordinators at the following local sites for the 2017-18 school year: Hussey Elementary in Augusta, meetings are scheduled for 3-4 p.m.; Gardiner Area Boys and Girls Club, meeting will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; and at the Alfond Youth Center where meetings are scheduled for 2:45 to 4:15 Mondays, Wednesday or Thursdays.

For more information, contact Lindsey May, School-Based Manager, at 592-4606 or [email protected]

