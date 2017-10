AUGUSTA — Smoke drove a Prospect Street resident and a dog out of their house around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

Jason Farris, a battalion chief at the Augusta Fire Department, said no one was injured in the incident, which was caused by a flooded oil burner.

He said firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes helping to ventilate the home and that the resident was permitted to go back inside.

The burner, however, was shut down pending arrival of a repair technician, Farris said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.