When Erik Thomas was on the City Council, he worked to make Waterville’s economy strong. He was the Downtown Business Person of the Year in 2009 and served on the Comprehensive Plan Committee to work for strong economic development. He also served on the Planning Board for three years, making him the most experienced candidate for mayor.

The South End has a proud history of working people who helped Waterville develop as an economic engine. Erik understands that and has been supportive of the South End Neighborhood Association’s ongoing commitment to foster a neighborhood that is safe, attractive, and engaged.

As a member of SENA I appreciate the common goals we share with Erik, working to create positive change both within our neighborhood and in the city as a whole. I’m voting for Erik Thomas because of his understanding and commitment to the needs of all of Waterville.

Zack Crate

Waterville

