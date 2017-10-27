Sometimes a thing is difficult to put into words for no other reason than that it’s obvious. I’ve been trying to conjure the words to explain why I support Erik Thomas for mayor of Waterville, and it finally occurs to me that it almost goes without saying.

For the better part of the last decade, I can’t think of a single person who has shown more commitment to this city than Erik. As a businessman, as a city councilor and member of numerous committees, as a tireless volunteer and dedicated advocate for thoughtful progress and growth, Erik has demonstrated he understands what it takes for our city to turn the corner toward renewed and shared prosperity. These are the attributes I look for in a mayor, and that’s why I’m voting for Erik Thomas on Nov. 7. I hope you will as well.

Gary Socquet

Waterville

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.