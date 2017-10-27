I have known Erik Thomas for 10 years and he has always struck me as an individual who is able to see the big picture of what is possible for the city of Waterville. His long-established ties to the community, years of service on the City Council working tirelessly on the Waterville Comprehensive Plan, dedication to properly funding our schools, efforts to promote the arts and entertainment venues and organizations and his solution-based approach to problem solving make him my choice for mayor.

I believe that he will work hard to improve Waterville and make it a community that people want to be a part of, as residents, visitors and business owners. His vision for Waterville is one that I fully support. Join me on Nov. 7 and cast your vote for Erik Thomas.

Michelle Sweet

Waterville

