As an active member of the Waterville Elementary PTO and mother of two young children in the Waterville school system, I am proud of the fact that our schools rank first locally in English proficiency and second in math.

Despite our solid performance, however, we can do better. Waterville’s public schools rank in the bottom 20 percent of per pupil spending in the state. Because we do not prioritize our schools and our students, we are losing teachers and families to other cities.

We need a mayor who prioritizes our public education. I support Erik Thomas for mayor because he understands that strong schools are a great way to attract new families to Waterville, and that supporting our public schools is an investment in both the future of our students and the future of our city.

Cassie Julia

Waterville

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.