As an active member of the Waterville Elementary PTO and mother of two young children in the Waterville school system, I am proud of the fact that our schools rank first locally in English proficiency and second in math.
Despite our solid performance, however, we can do better. Waterville’s public schools rank in the bottom 20 percent of per pupil spending in the state. Because we do not prioritize our schools and our students, we are losing teachers and families to other cities.
We need a mayor who prioritizes our public education. I support Erik Thomas for mayor because he understands that strong schools are a great way to attract new families to Waterville, and that supporting our public schools is an investment in both the future of our students and the future of our city.
Cassie Julia
Waterville