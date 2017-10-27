POLAND — Three teenagers were arrested Thursday evening and charged with robbing a man at gunpoint at his home in Poland earlier in the day, according to a news release from Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Lt. Glenn Holt.

Michaela Wagg, 19, of 401 Death Valley Road in Minot, her brother, Caleb Wagg, 18, of 94 Cross Road in Minot, and John Wright, 18, of 66 Constellation Drive in Auburn were charged with robbery and are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, officials said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said the man called authorities to report five people came to his home at 770 Empire Road and robbed him of electronics and other items belonging to his mother.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the 12:20 p.m. call at the single-family home.

According to authorities, the man said he knew the robbers and they did not try to hide their identities from him. They escaped in a black car. One of the five appeared to have a handgun, the resident told authorities.

During the incident, the resident was threatened with harm and was pushed down, breaking his glasses. No injuries were reported.

He was alone at the time, Samson said.

“This was an isolated incident where the people involved knew each other,” Holt wrote. “The weapon used and most of the stolen property has been recovered.”

Michaela Wagg and Wright were arrested at the county jail; Caleb Wagg was arrested in Minot, according to the jail booking log.

Holt said the investigation is continuing and more arrests may be made.

