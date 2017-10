MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 30.

Gunfire continued as security forces pursued the attackers inside the building, police said. Two more blasts were heard, one when an attacker detonated a suicide vest.

Al-Shabab, Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group, quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

