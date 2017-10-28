Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, Patricia Damon and Debby Gardner, and Luke Merry and Nancy Farmer; east/west winners were Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, and Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman.

Winners on Thursday were Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware, Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardner, and Janet Arey and Pete Snell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Gerene Lachapelle placed first, Sally Nelson placed second and Sally Foster placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Nancy Platt placed first, Tom Gillette placed second and Sally Foster placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Louis Violette placed first, Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry placed second, Francis Roy and Lee Lenfest tied with Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu for third place, and Flo Fortin and Lee Duff placed fourth.

The club meets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

central maine seniors bridge club

WATERVILLE — The Central Maine Seniors Bridge Club’s Tuesday winners were Ed and Joyce Rushtom, Paul and Judy Jones placed second, and Patricia Kick and David Bourque place third.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Waterville Elks Lodge; please bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

