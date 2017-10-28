AUGUSTA — Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, welcomed the Rev. Susan Berry Taylor, of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Winthrop, to the State House on Oct. 23.

Taylor gave the opening prayer in the Maine Senate before the start of the day’s legislative session.

Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, left, recently welcomed the Rev. Susan Berry Taylor, of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Winthrop, to the State House. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Local clergy have offered blessings and inspiration to legislators at the beginning of the day since the first days of the Maine Legislature in 1820. Once the prayers are offered, they are entered into the official Senate Record.

Religious leaders who are interested in offering a prayer should contact Bellows’ office at 287-1515 or [email protected].

