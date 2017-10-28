Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are treating a fatality in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning in Washington County as a suspicious death.
A body discovered inside the mobile home at 54 Middle St. in Whitneyville was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Detectives, fire investigators and evidence recovery technicians were at the scene of the fire all day Saturday and will return Sunday, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
State police are asking the public to call 973-3700 if they were in the area of Middle Street between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.
