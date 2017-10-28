WASHINGTON — Maine AllCare will sponsor a showing of the film “Fix It” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road.

The film is a documentary that takes an in-depth look into how the dysfunctional health care system is damaging the economy, suffocating businesses, discouraging physicians and negatively impacting on the nation’s health while remaining unaffordable for a third of U.S. citizens.

The film was created by Richard Master, the founder, and owner of MCS Industries, a world leader in the picture frame and decorative mirror business. Like most U.S. companies, he faces relentless annual cost increases to provide health insurance for his employees.

Following the film, a panel of local business owners and healthcare professionals will be available to answer questions regarding healthcare reform proposals for the U.S. and for Maine, including the upcoming referendum on Medicaid expansion. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, email Chris Cayer at [email protected].

