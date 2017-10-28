Scott Hinds, of Augusta, and Aaron Watson, of Manchester, recently won the Maine Man vs. Bass Trail Tournament of Champions, a two-day tournament held on Messalonskee Lake and Long Pond.

This was the second Tournament of Champions win for the dedicated fishermen, but this recent victory did not come easy, as the winning weight was only .04 ounces ahead of the second-place team of Scott and Steve Harris.

Hinds and Watson will now compete against other winners from around the country at the Man vs. Bass National Team Tournament Dec. 6-9 on Norfork Lake in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Topping off a very successful year, Hinds also placed first in the 2017 B.A.S.S Nation Maine State Fish-Off, (winning with a more comfortable margin of more than eight pounds). Hinds, and nine other qualifiers will represent Maine at the 2018 B.A.S.S. Nation Tournament held on Winyah Bay, Georgetown, South Carolina, beginning on June 9, 2018.

For more information, call 441-4442.

